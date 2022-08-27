2022 NFL preseason picks and odds

Someday, surely, the Ravens’ streak of 22 consecutive NFL preseason wins will end. Don’t bet on that happening Saturday, though, when they face the winless Commanders in each team’s exhibition finale.

Baltimore has won four straight and eight of its last nine preseason games against its interstate rival, and oddsmakers are expecting a similar result in what should be a clash of backups.

Here’s how we’re betting Saturday’s contest, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

Ravens vs. Commanders Odds (via BetMGM)

Ravens -6 (-110), moneyline -275

Commanders +6 (-110), moneyline +225

O/U 39.5 (-110)



Ravens vs. Commanders Prediction: The Analysis

To call the Ravens a sure bet in exhibition games is an understatement. In fact, they’re the surest bet in NFL preseason history.

That isn’t to say they’re a lock on Saturday, but they’ve won an NFL-record 22 straight preseason games dating back to 2015 and are a combined 42-12 in head coach John Harbaugh’s 15 seasons at the helm. That’s no coincidence: as we detailed in our preseason betting guide, Harbaugh treats these contests with a level of intensity that simply isn’t common across the league.

John Harbaugh on the sidelines during a preseason game. Getty Images

We’ve seen the results this year, too, even with Baltimore’s starters shelved in each of the first two contests. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been an exhibition hero, completing 29-of-32 passes (90.6%) for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Third-stringer Anthony Brown is no slouch, either, tossing a pair of TDs a week ago and boasting a 71.4% completion rate of his own.

While the Ravens have looked the part of preseason juggernauts – winning their first two games by a combined 20 points – the same can’t be said for Washington, which has led for all of two minutes in a pair of losses. To say the Commanders have looked sloppy is an understatement: they’ve turned it over three times with a combined 13 penalties and five sacks allowed.

Washington is expected to play its starters in a “very limited” capacity, per head coach Ron Rivera, so there won’t be much of a mismatch to exploit there for the visiting side. That’s a massive advantage for Baltimore, which has beat up on backups for six consecutive preseasons and is primed to do the same on Saturday.

Ravens vs. Commanders Pick

Ravens -6 (-110 BetMGM)