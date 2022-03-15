2022 NCAA bracket predictions and expert Final Four picks

The Howie Hoops NCAA Tournament bracket was released on Tuesday. You still have some more time to fiddle with yours.

Two key trends of note that helped me correctly pick the past two national champions (Virginia in 2019, Baylor in 2021) may carry even more weight in a field with no clear favorite: 1) Only three of the past 10 national champions have won their conference tournament, 2) Only three of the past 16 top-overall seeds have ended their season with a win.

I have Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee and Kansas reaching the Final Four with John Calipari’s Wildcats winning the whole thing.

