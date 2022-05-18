2022 NBA playoffs Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, prediction tonight

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off tonight and Brandon Anderson of The Action Network is here to give you a best bet (video above).
For Anderson, he believes that the Golden State Warriors, which arrive as consensus five-and-a-half-point favorites for the series opener, are the correct side to back tonight.
The reasoning? Dating back to 2015, the Warriors hold a near-impeccable record in series openers.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1 odds
Odds provided by Caesars
Spread: DAL +5.5 (-110) vs. GSW -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: DAL (+185) vs. GSW (-225)
Total: Over 214.5 (-110) | Under 214.5 (-110)
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
“Since the [2015] postseason, the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 are 20-2 straight-up,” Anderson explains.
Additionally, the Warriors have dominated teams against the spread in Game 1’s played on its home floor. Across that same span (2015-2022), the Warriors are 8-2 against the spread as a single-digit home favorite and have covered by an average of 6.4 points per game in those 10 contests.
Anderson also believes that the Mavericks defense will struggle to contain a potent Warriors offense, another reason he believes Golden State will cover.
“[Golden State makes] a lot of back-cuts [and] there’s a lot of movement – you’re chasing Steph [Curry], you’re chasing [Jordan] Poole all over the court,” Anderson says.
Check out the best sports betting sites and apps
Add in that the Dallas defense will likely have tired legs after finishing a seven-game series against Phoenix and Anderson believes the Warriors to have their way and claim Game 1.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1 prediction
Warriors -5 (-108) — WynnBet