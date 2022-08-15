2022 MLB Playoffs schedule could make World Series history

The World Series could go later than ever.

MLB announced its playoff schedule on Monday, and it came with several notable dates for the newly expanded postseason.

Things kick off on Oct. 7 with all four games of the wild card series and could go all the way to Nov. 5 — the latest finish date in MLB playoff history — thanks to the 2022 season’s lockout-delayed opening.

Twelve teams will make the postseason under the new format, with the top two teams in each league getting first-round byes. The No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5 in three-game series.

The Commissioner’s Trophy could be handed out later than ever before. /Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The best-of-five Division Series will start Oct. 11, top seeds play the winner of the 3-6 matchup, with No. 2 facing the 4-5 victor.

For the Championship Series, it will go best-of-seven and start Oct. 18 for the National League with the American League a day later.

On Friday, Oct. 28, the last two teams standing will go head-to-head in the best-of-seven World Series. It’s the first time the championship round begins on a Friday since 1915. If a winner-take-all Game 7 finale is required, it will happen on Nov. 5. Previously, the World Series has gone as late as Nov. 4 on two occasions: 2001, after the 9/11 attacks caused a one-week delay in the end of the regular season, and in 2009.

Full MLB playoff schedule:

WILD CARD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 7

NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

AL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPN

NL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 9

NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

AL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)

DIVISION SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 3, TBS

NLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

WORLD SERIES

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), Fox

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)