2022 Jets Season Preview, Predictions

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh and Joe Flacco Getty Images

It’s the best time of the year to be a Jets fan. A fresh slate. A new season. Tied for the best record in the NFL at 0-0.

There is renewed hope this season. The Jets have an infusion of young talent and a better roster than they have had in a while. After a 4-13 season, it’s difficult for this season to not go better than last. There’s just too many good players on this roster for this team to win any less than four games. Unfortunately, the first three games will be without their babyface franchise QB, Zach Wilson.

To look ahead to the Joe Flacco revenge game Sunday and preview the 2022 Jets season, we bring you the return of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me, Jake Brown. We will release new episodes every Monday morning for the postgame show and Thursdays for the previews for the game ahead.

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello

FLACCO TIME: From Zach Wilson being a maybe for Week 1…to Joe Flacco being named the starting QB for at least Week 1, 2 and 3. What happened? Why did Coach Saleh say on Monday that Wilson could possibly play Sunday? How will the Jets do with Flacco at the helm?

From Zach Wilson being a maybe for Week 1…to Joe Flacco being named the starting QB for at least Week 1, 2 and 3. What happened? Why did Coach Saleh say on Monday that Wilson could possibly play Sunday? How will the Jets do with Flacco at the helm? WILSON’S DURABILITY: Coz calls into question the durability of the Jets franchise QB. He missed four games in his rookie season last year. He will miss at least three games this year. He missed a whole season at BYU. He’s never consistently stayed on the field. Coz didn’t like his answer to the media about not wanting to change his approach to running with the football.

Coz calls into question the durability of the Jets franchise QB. He missed four games in his rookie season last year. He will miss at least three games this year. He missed a whole season at BYU. He’s never consistently stayed on the field. Coz didn’t like his answer to the media about not wanting to change his approach to running with the football. JETS-RAVENS WEEK 1 PREVIEW: This is a tough Week 1 matchup for the Jets, but they get the Ravens at a good time. They are a little banged up. Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a contract extension. J.K. Dobbins is banged up. The Jets will have a packed, loud crowd behind them. Coz has the Ravens winning the Super Bowl this year…but he shocks us all and takes the Jets Sunday!

Coz: 27-24 Jets

Me: 23-20 Jets

This is a tough Week 1 matchup for the Jets, but they get the Ravens at a good time. They are a little banged up. Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a contract extension. J.K. Dobbins is banged up. The Jets will have a packed, loud crowd behind them. Coz has the Ravens winning the Super Bowl this year…but he shocks us all and takes the Jets Sunday! Coz: 27-24 Jets Me: 23-20 Jets JETS TRAINING CAMP/PRESEASON STANDOUTS: Tyler Conklin was very impressive. He is primed to have a big season.

People shouldn’t sleep on Michael Carter. He can have a big year. Jets will go with the hot hand in the backfield.

Micheal Clemons has been very good so far, very aggressive. He will have a role, but maybe not right away since he’s behind some guys.

Sauce Gardner looks good. They didn’t throw towards him a lot.

Tyler Conklin was very impressive. He is primed to have a big season. People shouldn’t sleep on Michael Carter. He can have a big year. Jets will go with the hot hand in the backfield. Micheal Clemons has been very good so far, very aggressive. He will have a role, but maybe not right away since he’s behind some guys. Sauce Gardner looks good. They didn’t throw towards him a lot. SEASON PREVIEW: This defense is very much improved. Carl Lawson back will be huge. The secondary is a brand new group of guys with lots of talent. They may struggle a bit against the run, but be strong against the pass. Jermaine Johnson had a quiet camp, but won’t have a huge role this year. Offensive line will be good, but may take a bit of time to develop continuity. The Jets finally have a pretty good kicker and should be set with Greg Zuerlein.

This defense is very much improved. Carl Lawson back will be huge. The secondary is a brand new group of guys with lots of talent. They may struggle a bit against the run, but be strong against the pass. Jermaine Johnson had a quiet camp, but won’t have a huge role this year. Offensive line will be good, but may take a bit of time to develop continuity. The Jets finally have a pretty good kicker and should be set with Greg Zuerlein. JETS PREDICTIONS: Coz has the Jets record at rock bottom, the same as last season at 4-13. Coz thinks the Jets schedule is just too tough for them to find more wins. They also always deal with injuries and they can’t afford to lose guys to injuries. I’m more positive and think the Jets go 7-10. Their ceiling is probably 9-8 and the bottom for them being 4-13 or 5-12.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Gang’s All Here,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio.