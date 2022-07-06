2022 Genesis Scottish Open picks, long shot golf bets, odds, field

Commercial Content, 21+



With just a week to go until the Open Championship, golf’s biggest stars have journeyed across the pond for the 2022 Scottish Open, which the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR since announcing their co-venture two weeks ago.

And as usual, the field for the Scottish Open is loaded with talent from both sides of the pond. Fourteen of the top 15 players in the OWGR will tee it up at the Renaissance Club this week, with Rory McIlroy being the lone exception.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +1200, but he’s got plenty of company at the top of the odds with Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Matthew Fitzpatrick all sitting under +2000.

It may seem like coming out on top in a field this deep is a huge ask for a long shot, but this event has actually been a haven for sleepers. Min-Woo Lee, Aaron Rai and Bernd Wiesberger have won the last three events — all of which took place at the Renaissance Club.

With all of that in mind, here are three sleepers worth a punt in Scotland this week:



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

2022 Scottish Open long shot golf picks

Robert MacIntyre (+8000, BetMGM):

Oftentimes at events like this, you’ll pay a bit of a premium on hometown talent, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Scottish Southpaw Robert MacIntyre. And the reason why MacIntyre’s price is this deep is pretty easy to explain. The 25-year-old has not been particularly sharp this season. His T13 finish at last week’s Irish Open was the first time that MacIntyre finished inside the top 35 since his T23 at the Masters and he now finds himself as the World No. 102.

But if you’ve been following MacIntyre’s career, you know his talent level is much better than what he’s shown this season, and coming home to an event where he’s finished inside the top-20 in consecutive years makes him a live play at long odds.

Robert MacIntyre Getty Images

Mackenzie Hughes (+15000, PointsBet):

Playing golf on the British Isles requires a unique skillset and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes seems to fit the bill. Hughes is comfortable when Mother Nature is cranky and his ability to bail himself out of trouble with a superlative short game should help him during this fortnight in Scotland.

In addition to having the right type of toolkit for links golf in blustery conditions, Hughes is also in decent form with three consecutive top-30 finishes at tough events (Memorial, U.S. Open and Travelers).

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Matthew Jordan (+25000, PointsBet):

Like fellow Merseysider Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Jordan seems to be at his best on links-style courses near the sea. Although yet to win on the DP World Tour, Jordan has come close with fifth-place finishes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Portugal Masters and the Qatar Masters, with the former two played on links-style courses near the water.

Jordan checks into Scotland fresh off a T24 at the Irish Open, so his game seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of an event that should suit his style of play.