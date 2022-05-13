$200 and a dream landed this Long Island Nets star a spot (Video)

Craig Randall II is the Long Island Nets’ rising star. With three 40-plus pointers under his belt, he’s got a bright basketball future ahead — but it wasn’t always easy. He failed to get selected in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the coronavirus pandemic grounded his chances to play overseas.

After several setbacks, Randall flew from Washington state to the local G League tryouts in New York — with the $200 fee in hand, which his dad covered. Randall says his family and Christian faith helped him along the way. “I just trust [God]. I’m on his time, everything after that is out of my control,” he told The Post.

By Anthony McKenna