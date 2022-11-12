20-year Post career has been pure music so far

This week I celebrated my 20th anniversary here at The Post. I’ve told this story often and it’s true: My father used to bring the old afternoon Post home from work on the LIRR every day, so from the time I was 7, there was but one job I ever wanted, and beginning on Nov. 10, 2002, in a press box at the old Metrodome, I actually, miraculously, began it. 

It’s been quite a run, and I thank you for joining me every step of the way. To celebrate, I can think of no better vessel to remember the last two decades than borrowing a favorite Billy Joel melody (plus, it’s a good warm-up for my Christmas carols, which’ll be here before you know it!). 

“I Didn’t Start the Fire” 

Derek Jeter, Jason Kidd 

Johnny Damon’s Yankees lid 

Brothers Manning, A-Rod banning 

Knicks are in the tank 

Rex Ryan, Aaron Judge 

Belichick still holds a grudge 

Favre’s a Jet, Buck’s a Met 

Phil’s Baltusrol shank 

Mets pitchers smoking pot 

Tiger in the parking lot 

Strahan sacking, Torre packing 

Knicks’ Linsanity 

Justify, Jason Bay 

Fans all-in on Harvey Day 

David Wright, Bobby Knight 

Another Jets calamity! 

Eli Manning hoists the Lombardi Trophy after winning the 2012 Super Bowl.
I didn’t start the fire 

Or the title-yearning 

Or the team-heartburning 

I didn’t start the fire 

No, I didn’t light it 

But I loved to write it 

Phil Jackson’s fading zen 

Darrelle Revis back again 

Bet the Derby, hang with Serby 

Coughlin in the chill 

Pete Alonso, Daniel Jones 

Both Patrick and Pat Mahomes 

Puma, Sherman, Schwartz and Berman 

CC on the hill 

Devils won the Cup with Marty 

Giants went down south to party 

Endy’s catch, Sampras’ match 

With old Agassi 

Henrik came so very close 

Last day at Shea, quite morose 

Aaron Boone, Yankees swoon 

Daboll’s stones are brassy 

Endy Chavez makes an improbable catch during the 2006 NLCS.
I didn’t start the fire 

Or the stomach-churning 

Or the tides-a-turning 

I didn’t start the fire 

No, I didn’t light it 

But hell yeah, I’ll write it 

Citi Field! Holyfield! 

Bobby Vee (Not Steve? Why me?)! 

Spit bits! Eli sits! 

Curry, Kay, Marakovits! 

Jeff Van Gundy! Thibodeau! 

Sell the team, Jim! (I won’t go!) 

John Tavares, Jake deGrom 

(Lock the door after you’ve gone) 

Gary Cohen, Howie Rose 

Clicker and O’Connor’s prose 

Keyshawn leaving, Astros thieving 

Pats 18 and 1 

Sterling yelling “Yankees win!” 

Barry Trotz and David Quinn 

McAdoo and Shurmur too 

KD/Irving ballyhoo 

The Yankees celebrate after winning the 20098 World Series.
I didn’t start the fire 

Or the angst returning 

Or the dues-paid earning 

I didn’t start the fire 

No, I didn’t light it 

But damn right, I’ll write it 

Buttfumble on Turkey Day 

Serena blows the field away 

Geno, Rapinoe 

American Pharoah 

Fare thee well, George Thomas Seaver 

And to Tug his ace reliever 

GMS III, and Ali 

Godspeed, Barbaro. 

Yankees beat the Phils in six 

Knicks could use a draft-day fix 

Calloway! Blown away! 

When he texts run to Green Bay! 

I didn’t start the fire 

Or slow QB-learning 

Or draft-day disturbing 

I didn’t start the fire 

No, I didn’t light it 

But it’s fun to write it 

Dolan, Cohen, Mara/Tisch 

KD’s near-heroic swish 

Pass to Plax, Jake & Max 

Every Sunday, more Vac’s Whacks! 

Kenyon called the Knicks “fugazi” 

Rest in peace, Anthony Causi 

Isles fans scream “Yes! Yes! Yes!” 

Igor cleans the Rangers mess 

Devils look like ’95 

Johnnies’ time to re-revive 

Hopeful Jets! Upstart Nets! 

Let’s go Yankees! Let’s go Mets! 

Ticker-tape parades in store 

In ’23 or ’24 

I’ll be there just like before 

Lift a glass to 20 more! 

I’m pretty sure that any fan of “Breaking Bad” can agree that our favorite college hoops player to watch this year will be Boston U.’s Walter Whyte, who dropped 27 Monday in the Terriers’ season-opening, 72-63 win over rival Northeastern. 

Keith Hernandez is not on the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot for the Hall of Fame and Rafael Palmeiro is? That’s got to be a joke, right? 

Still, here’s hoping Donnie Baseball gets the votes this time around. 

The HBO documentary “Say Hey, Willie Mays!” is so good I’ve already watched it twice, and I don’t think I’m done.

Whack Back at Vac

Joe Palumbo: Happy that my Devils weren’t included in your list of teams hated by their own fans, thanks. And unless you count the Red Bulls and NYCFC, the Devils were the only team not on the list. 

Vac: And the way they’re playing this year they are in no hurry to join that list! 

Dennis Daly: I love the Philly Big Five and the Palestra. I am so jealous. If only Rose Hill was double in size: St. John’s, Fordham, Manhattan, Iona and Columbia/Hofstra. 

Vac: I still say a rotating cast of those six plus a St. Francis and Stony Brook would make a terrific four-team kick-off tournament every year that could alternate between the Garden and UBS Arena. Name it after the late, great AP hoops maven Jim O’Connell. 

@knishboy: If 81-year-old Pete Rose ever gets into the Hall of Fame, it will be one hell of a weekend in Cooperstown, and I’ll be there for the overdue party … which of course will be co-sponsored by DraftKings and FanDuel. 

@MikeVacc: I’ll be sitting right next to you. 

Alex Burton: According to Joel Sherman, Michael Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, claims Conforto’s recovery from shoulder surgery is going well and that he is now “throwing up to 120 feet.” Linda Blair would be very proud. 

Vac: Well, can now cross “Exorcist” reference in “Whack Back at Vac” off my professional bucket list. 