17-year-old Jackie Mitchell once K’d Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig

On April 2nd, 1931, a 17-year-old girl by the name of Jackie Mitchell struck out two of the most legendary New York Yankees of all-time in an exhibition game. Mitchell, one of the first female pitchers in the history of the sport fanned both Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

