12-year-old allegedly put paint in baseball team’s water cooler

A 12-year-old boy in Kansas is facing criminal charges after he allegedly poured paint into a college baseball team’s water cooler, according to the Associated Press.

A summons will be issued for the unnamed juvenile to appear in court on charges of endangerment and criminal damage to property, the report said.

The incident happened on April 24, when Bethany College was hosting a doubleheader in Lindsborg, Kan. against nearby rival Kansas Wesleyan. The home team customarily provides water for the visitors.

Officials from both schools contacted police to report the substance in the cooler, which later was identified as paint used to line the baseball diamond, per the report.

It remains unclear if any of Kansas Wesleyan’s players or coaches drank the contaminated liquid or became ill. Two juvenile boys quickly emerged as suspects. It is not known if the other suspect will be charged.

“This incident generated wide-reaching media interest after initial comments on social media claimed that a college baseball program deliberately contaminated an opponent’s water cooler,” the police said on April 28. “The Lindsborg Police Department has taken this incident seriously and has conducted over 60 interviews so far, collected multiple pieces of evidence, photographed the scene and followed various leads.”