$1000 Risk-Free Champions LeAgue Final Bet

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2022 Champions League Final Preview

The biggest game in European club football finally gets underway later today, as 13-time champions Real Madrid face off against a Liverpool in Paris.

Liverpool winning would see them secure their second treble of the century, with the Reds already having claimed the FA Cup and League Cup earlier this year. Meanwhile, a victory for Madrid would see them secure the fourth La Liga and Champions League double in their history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the favorites with FanDuel going into today’s game given how impressive they’ve been on all fronts this term. In comparison, Los Blancos are priced as the underdogs despite their impressive run to the final thus far.

The Reds may still be licking their wounds after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last weekend to Manchester City. We’ll be expecting to come out all guns blazing against Carlo Ancelotti’s side today given this.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane have all been on fire so far this term, with the trio combining for over half of Liverpool’s goals across all competitions this term.

Real boast world-class attacking options of their own however in the form of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema. The duo has combined for 65 goals in all competitions so far, 20 of which have come in the Champions League.

