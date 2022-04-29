10 best available prospects on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was notable for what it included: Nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers and a record five defensive stars from the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The first round was also notable for what it lacked: Only one quarterback was taken — Kenny Pickett to the Steelers at No. 20 — for the first time since 2013, no running backs or tight ends were selected for the first time since the common draft began in 1967, and 10 teams haven’t made a selection yet.

Here are the 10 best available players entering Friday, when the second and third rounds will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Each player’s rank on The Post’s pre-draft Top 100 Big Board is included in parentheses.

1. QB Malik Willis, Liberty, 6-1, 225 pounds (20)

Cannon-armed dual-threat Auburn transfer who can be one of the NFL’s best runners at the position but needs development before big leap in competition. Boom-or-bust quarterback in a draft class rarely is the first one taken.

Malik Willis with his parents at 2022 NFL Draft.
USA TODAY Sports

2. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 5-11, 229 pounds (21):

Doesn’t match up physically compared to others on this list so could get swallowed up unless his quick instincts help him beat blockers to the spot. Two-time Butkus Award winner as nation’s best linebacker in high school and college.

3. CB Andrew Booth, Clemson, 6-0, 200 pounds (23)

Down year for a defense known for producing first-round talents, but good year for Booth. Tracks downfield throws and only committed one pass-interference penalty in three years. Guilty of over-pursuit and allowing yards after catch

4. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State, 5-11, 217 pounds (29)

Led FBS with 1,572 rushing yards in 2020 and went for 1,472 as an encore. Size of a workhorse, hands of a third-down back and breakaway speed of a playmaker.

5. EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota, 6-3, 255 pounds (30)

Only 13 career starts and played less than half of the defensive snaps in breakout seven-sack senior season. A 38-inch vertical jump is good for batting down passes – and he looks comfortable dropping off the line.

Desmond Ridder fell out of the fist-round, too.
AP

6. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, 6-3, 207 pounds (31)

Posted a 44-6 record as a four-year starter. Arm strength and ball placement are questions. Work ethic and self-confidence are not. Ridder reportedly told teams he plans to beat out a veteran competitor as a rookie.

7. EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan, 6-4, 250 pounds (32)

Borderline top 10 pick based on upside before torn Achilles at Pro Day. Still raw despite 11-sack season, so missed time is a big deal. Only 20 career college games. Started playing at age 17, after moving from Europe.

8. DT Travis Jones, Connecticut, 6-4, 326 pounds (35)

Produced (three 40-tackle seasons and 8.5 career sacks) despite constantly facing double teams on a team that went 4-32 in his career. Lost a full season due to COVID-19 cancellations. Showed ability to collapse pocket at Senior Bowl.

David Ojabo is recovering from an injury suffered at his Pro Day.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9. CB Kyler Gordon, Washington, 6-0, 200 pounds (36)

Other half of arguably nation’s best cornerback tandem. One-year starter who didn’t sulk after losing a competition to Trent McDuffie earlier in career. Explosive athlete who can take chances and fall back on his speed to close gaps.

10. TE Trey McBride, Colorado State, 6-3, 246 pounds (37)

Not a Kyle Pitts-type game-breaker. This class doesn’t have one. An in-line tight end with reliable hands in traffic over the middle. Led all FBS tight ends with 90 catches and 1,121 yards.

