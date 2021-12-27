Watch the Webb Space Telescope Liftoff on Ariane 5 Rocket [Video]



The James Webb Space Telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, at 13:20 CET on December 25 on its exciting mission to unlock the secrets of the Universe. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace

The James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. Webb will see farther into our origins: from the formation of stars and planets, to the birth of the first galaxies in the early Universe. Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA, and CSA. The telescope launched on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.