Top 8 Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee

The great flavor of your favorite beverage may be enough to persuade you to continue drinking it. However, it can’t hurt to recognize that you also benefit from these eight health-inducing perks. Your daily cups of coffee can help you live longer. They might also stave off several severe illnesses and improve your functioning.

Longevity

Studies show drinking coffee can prolong lifespan. Over 10 years, researchers looked at the connection between coffee consumption and death risk. Scientists considered variables like the participants’ lifestyles, wellness, and coffee consumption.

The research revealed that people who drank over four cups of coffee daily enjoyed a 64% death risk reduction compared to non-coffee-drinking participants and those who drank only a little. In the follow-up period, coffee drinkers aged 45 or above benefitted from a 30% reduction in death risk.

Brain Function

Coffee contains a psychoactive substance that blocks the neurotransmitter adenosine in the brain. Consequently, other neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine increase along with neural firing. Cognitive functioning improves when you drink coffee, along with vigilance, memory, reaction speed, productivity, and motivation.

Physical functioning

The caffeine in coffee prepares your body for intense exertion, releasing fat cells for activity and increasing adrenaline, and it can boost physical performance by 12%.

Ramp up metabolism

Caffeine helps people burn fat and is often a key ingredient in weight loss products. Studies show it can increase fat loss by 29% and boost metabolism by 11% in trim people and 10% in obese individuals.

Nutrients

Coffee contains vital nutrients, including riboflavin, niacin, magnesium, potassium, manganese, and pantothenic acid. The amounts are small, but your intake increases with each cup of coffee.

Brain protection

Coffee drinking may help you avoid age-related cognitive decline. No cure exists for getting old, but you can consider your coffee habit helpful for brain maintenance. Researchers conclude coffee drinkers are 65% less likely to suffer from senile dementia and Alzheimer’s disease than non-coffee drinkers.

Liver health

Four mugs of coffee can potentially reduce cirrhosis of the liver risk by 80%. Cirrhosis causes scar tissue to build, replacing part of the liver, and is associated with hepatitis and fatty liver disease.

Lower risk of cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes

Research shows you are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes as a coffee drinker. Each cup lowers the risk by 7%. Frequent caffeinated coffee consumption can lessen the risk of liver and colorectal cancer. It also reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease by up to 60%.

Now you know your daily cups of coffee have more to offer than their terrific taste. You could see improved physical and mental wellness and lower chances of developing diseases if you continue your habit.

References: