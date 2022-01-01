The Future is Now [Video]

Receiving the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, sending the first uncrewed Artemis mission around the Moon and back to Earth, sending NASA science and technology to the surface of the Moon on three missions with our commercial partners, and flying our first quiet, supersonic plane are just a few of the things NASA has planned for 2022.
Studying every phase of cosmic history
Leading humanity into the next era of exploration
This is NASA 2022
Explore Beyond
James Webb Space Telescope first light: Receive the first images from our new flagship astrophysics telescope
DART impact: Test our planetary defense capabilities
IXPE first light: Explore black holes and other cosmic objects in X-Ray light
Psyche launch: Send a spacecraft to a metal-rich asteroid
GUSTO launch: Study cosmic material with a balloon-carried telescope
At the Moon
Artemis I launch: Send the first uncrewed Artemis mission around the Moon and back to Earth
Intuitive Machines, Astrobotic: Send NASA payloads to the surface of the Moon with three commercial lunar missions
CAPSTONE launch: Check out a lunar orbit for future human exploration
Humans in Space
Set the American record for a single spaceflight with Mark Vande Hei
Maximize research aboard International Space Station
Enable low-Earth orbit economy: Test Boeing’s Starliner for regular crew missions
Enable low-Earth orbit economy: Fly Expedition Crews to and from station with SpaceX
Enable low-Earth orbit economy: Launch our first private astronaut mission to station with Axiom Space
Space Technology
Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator: Demonstrate a new type of heat shield for atmospheric re-entry
Advanced Composite Solar Sail System: Deploy an apartment-sized solar sail from a CubeSat
Laser Communications Relay Demonstration first light: Test communications technology to send and receive data from space using lasers
Deep Space Optical Communications launch: Test communications technology to send and receive data from space using lasers
Future of Flight
X-59 QueSST first flight: Fly our first quiet, supersonic plane
X-57 Maxwell first flight: Test fly our first all-electric plane
Our Earth
SWOT launch: Evaluate the world’s oceans and their role in climate change
TEMPO launch: Measure the pollution of North America
TROPICS launch: Provide improved, rapid measurements of tropical cyclones
EMIT launch: Learn how mineral dust affects human health and the heating and cooling of Earth
Earth System Observatory: Plan a new set of missions that will guide efforts related to…
Earth System Observatory: …climate change, disaster mitigation, fighting forest fires, and improving real-time agricultural processes
The future is now
NASA 2022