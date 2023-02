The Digital Divide – Why Technology Alone Can’t Solve It

Investigation of a refugee population reveals the influence of additional factors.

Despite obtaining computers and fast internet access, certain communities still experience the effects of the digital divide, according to recent findings.

A study of the Bhutanese refugee community in Columbus revealed that despite nearly all members having internet access, only a small fraction utilized it to engage with local resources and stay informed about news online.

And the study, which was done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders in Ohio, found that nearly three-quarters of respondents never used the internet for telehealth services.

The results showed that the digital divide must be seen as more than just a technological problem, said Jeffrey Cohen, lead author of the study and professor of anthropology at The Ohio State University.

“We can’t just give people access to the internet and say the problem is solved,” Cohen said.

“We found that there are social, cultural, and environmental reasons that may prevent some communities from getting all the value they could out of internet access.”

The study was published recently in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

For the study, researchers worked closely with members of the Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio, a nonprofit organization helping resettled Bhutanese refugees in the Columbus area.

The study included a community survey of 493 respondents, some of who were surveyed online and many more who were interviewed in person.

While many of the respondents lived in poverty – more than half had annual incomes below $35,000 – 95.4% said they had access to the internet.

More than 9 out of 10 of those surveyed said access to digital technology was important, very important, or extremely important to them.

But most had a very limited view of how they could use the internet.

“For just about everyone we interviewed, the internet was how you connected to your family, through apps like Facebook or WhatsApp,” Cohen said. “For many, that was nearly the only thing they used the internet for.”

Findings revealed 82% were connected to friends and family, and 68% used social media. All other uses were under 31%.

Not surprisingly, older people, the less educated, and those with poor English skills were less likely than others to use the internet.

A common issue was that many refugees – especially the older and less educated – were just not comfortable online, the study found.

“Of course, that is not just an issue with the Bhutanese. Many people in our country see the internet as just a place where their children or grandchildren play games, or attend classes,” he said.

“They don’t see it as a place where they can access their health care or find resources to help them in their daily lives.”

Language was another issue. While there was a local program to translate some important resources from English to Nepali, the most common language spoken by Bhutanese refugees, many respondents remarked that the translations were “mostly gibberish” and nearly impossible to understand, Cohen said.

Even for those who spoke English, fewer than 25% described themselves as excellent speakers.

“People had access to the internet, and this information was available to them, but they couldn’t use it. That is not a technological issue, but it is part of the digital divide,” he said.

Because the study was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the main areas of focus in the study was access to health care and information on COVID-19.

Even though telehealth services were one of the main ways to access health care during the pandemic, about 73% said they never used the internet for that purpose.

And COVID-19 was not the only health issue facing many of those surveyed.

“The Bhutanese community is at high risk for cardiometabolic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and about 72% of those surveyed had one or more indications of these conditions,” Cohen said.

“If they aren’t taking advantage of telehealth to consult with doctors, this could be putting them at greater risk.”

Cohen said one key lesson from the study is that researchers must engage and partner with communities to ensure that proposed solutions to problems, including the digital divide, respond to local needs.

Reference: “Exploring the Digital Divide among the Bhutanese Refugee Community during COVID-19: Engaged Research in Action” by Jeffrey H. Cohen, Arati Maleku, Sudarshan Pyakurel, Taku Suzuki, Shambika Raut and Francisco Alejandro Montiel Ishino, 15 December 2022, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

DOI: 10.3390/ijerph192416854

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Ohio State Social Justice Program.