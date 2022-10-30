Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Mars, Methane “Super-Emitters” Mapped

The cause of a Christmas Eve quake on Mars …

Super sources of a climate-warming greenhouse gas …

And images of Earth from a passing spacecraft … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

InSight Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Mars

A strong marsquake recorded by NASA’s InSight lander on December 24, 2021, was caused by a massive meteoroid strike that excavated boulder-size chunks of ice from the Martian surface. Evidence of this is seen in before-and-after images of the impact site from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

New Climate Study Maps Methane “Super-Emitters”

The EMIT mission on the International Space Station that is studying the effects of mineral dust on our climate has also identified over 50 “super-emitter” sources of methane on Earth. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that can trap heat in our atmosphere.

Lucy Takes Images of Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft took this shot of Earth, on the right, and the Moon on the far left as the spacecraft approached Earth for a recent flyby and gravity assist maneuver. Lucy is on its way to visit Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

Von Braun Symposium 2022

NASA participated in the 15th Wernher von Braun Symposium October 26 – 28 in Huntsville, Alabama. The annual event is an opportunity for space industry leaders and colleagues to convene, connect, and collaborate with each other.

