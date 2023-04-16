Splashdown! SpaceX Cargo Dragon Returns Science Experiments to Earth for NASA

After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, SpaceX’s uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft made a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Tampa, Florida at 4:58 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 15. This marked the return of the company’s 27th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. The spacecraft carried approximately 4,300 pounds of valuable scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth.

Following commands from ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, Dragon undocked at 11:05 a.m. from the forward port of the station’s Harmony module. At the time of undocking the station was flying over the Indian Ocean.

Dragon arrived at the space station on March 16 as SpaceX’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA, delivering more than 6,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware. It was launched on March 14 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Some of the scientific investigations that Dragon is carrying include: