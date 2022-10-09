SpaceX Crew-5 Launches to Space Station, Webb & Hubble Team Up, Intense Solar Flare

Launching a new crew to the space station …

Launching a new crew to the space station, the plan moving forward for Artemis I, and Webb’s new look at a pair of galaxies … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Launches to the Space Station

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5. Crew-5 will spend six months on the station conducting research and technology demonstrations that benefit people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future Artemis human exploration missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

Artemis I Teams Focus on November for Launch Attempt

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center are looking at the November 12 through November 27 timeframe for the next Artemis I launch attempt. Artemis I updates are available at blogs.nasa.gov/artemis.

Webb and Hubble Image Features Galaxy Pair

A new Webb Space Telescope image of a spiral galaxy and an elliptical galaxy, combined with a Hubble Space Telescope image, is helping researchers study the effects of interstellar dust and helped them identify a previously unknown lensed galaxy for the first time.

Sun Releases Intense Solar Flare

On October 2, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the Sun emitting an X1-class solar flare. X-class flares can impact radio communications and electric power grids on Earth and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts in space.

