Scientists Find That the Effects of COVID-19 Infection Can Remain for at Least 1 Year

Even after one year, the effects of COVID-19 contamination on the thyroid gland are still present.

According to a recent study by Dr. Ilaria Muller and colleagues at the University of Milan in Italy, severe COVID-19 disease impacts thyroid function via a variety of mechanisms. The researchers tracked individuals with thyroid dysfunction associated with COVID-19 illness for a year in order to better characterize such thyroid involvement and track its progression over time. During moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease the occurrence of thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) plays an important role in thyroid dysfunction, in addition to other well-known mechanisms mainly acting on the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis. The hormone imbalance is usually mild but increases in severe cases of COVID-19. Their study was presented during the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology in Milan, Italy.

The thyroid function is crucial to the human body’s metabolism, growth, and development. By continuously releasing a stable amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream, it aids in the regulation of numerous body functions. The thyroid gland generates extra hormones when the body needs more energy in particular situations, such as when it is growing, cold, or pregnant.

The study looked at more than 100 patients admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19, analyzing their thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and other indicators. Thyroiditis occurred frequently in the COVID-19 patient population and the thyroid function, as well as inflammatory indicators, returned to normal in nearly all instances shortly after the end of their COVID-19 illness. However, after 12 months thyroiditis regions remained visible at thyroid ultrasound in half of the individuals, even if reduced in size. The thyroid uptake of technetium or iodine, an indicator of thyroid function, was still reduced in four out of six individuals at nine months, although it had mostly recovered after 12 months. The long-term clinical consequences, if any, are unknown.

“There is a clear link between thyroid dysfunction and COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Muller. “Knowing that thyroid hormones correlate with the disease severity is important, and the fact that the thyroid gland seems directly involved in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) viral infection needs to be taken into account.”

Meeting: European Congress of Endocrinology 2022