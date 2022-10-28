ISS Progress 82 Cargo Craft Approaches Space Station

Russian Space Freighter With Three Tons of Cargo Docks to Station

by

By NASA
October 28, 2022

The ISS Progress 82 cargo craft approaches the space station nearing the Poisk module for a docking two days after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: NASA TV

An uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 82 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s space-facing side of the Poisk module on Thursday, October 27, at 10:49 p.m. EDT. Progress delivered almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) for the Expedition 68 crew.

Progress 82 Cargo Craft Lift Off

The Progress 82 cargo craft lifted off on October 25 at 8:20 p.m. EDT on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV

Progress 82 launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time) on Tuesday, October 25. It was in orbit for two days before docking to the orbital laboratory.