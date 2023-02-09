Roscosmos Progress 83 Cargo Craft Lifts Off to Resupply Space Station Crew

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 83 is safely in orbit and headed for the International Space Station (ISS) following its launch on Thursday, February 9 at 1:15 a.m. EST (11:15 a.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned, on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 68 crew members.

Progress will dock to the aft port of the Zvezda service module two days later, on Saturday, February 11 at 3:49 a.m. EST. Live coverage on NASA TV of rendezvous and docking will begin at 3 a.m.

Progress will deliver almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the space station.