Not an Introvert or Extrovert? Perhaps You Are an Ambivert

If you are not an extrovert or introvert, you could be an ambivert. Ambiverts fall somewhere in the middle of the personality spectrum. They’re neither outgoing all the time nor loners. How they feel depends on circumstances, including where they are and the company they keep.

How do I know if I am an ambivert?

To tell whether you are an ambivert, consider these questions. Where do you enjoy going most? Also, who are the people you like to see? Extroverts love company; this is how they recharge, filling up with happy hormones. They enjoy parties, weddings, and other social gatherings. They feel drained when they don’t go out often.

Noisy events and busy places overwhelm introverts. Some panic in crowds and most prefer one-to-one conversations or being alone. They can entertain themselves rather than needing to seek energy from others.

If you’re an ambivert, sometimes you love social events, and other times you don’t. You also enjoy occasions like house parties or dining out but might wince at the thought of attending a festival or nightclub. Additionally, you may feel neutral about many events. While introverts are likely to hate meetings and extroverts enjoy them, you might not care.

The people you spend time with can also show whether you’re an ambivert. Introverts dislike the company of live wires, finding them exhausting. Extroverts are outgoing and often loud, and they can find introverts boring. If you’re an ambivert, you have friends of all kinds. You prefer those who match your energy.

Everyone falls somewhere along the personality spectrum but not entirely at one end: They aren’t live wires or loners 100% of the time. Occasionally, you might meet someone high or low on the scale. To discover if being more one way or the other is beneficial, you need to look at the clues.

It turns out ambiverts are balanced compared to extroverts and introverts. They are good listeners who recognize others’ feelings but can also be bubbly. They know when to expand or withdraw energy, making them terrific companions.

Surprisingly, ambiverts rather than extroverts are the most successful salespeople. Being balanced gives them the edge, helping them gain rapport and communicate well.

By now, you may know whether you’re an ambivert. If you are, you’ve got a great deal going for you. If not, either your ability to mingle or work well alone is also helpful.