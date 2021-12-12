New prime editing system inserts entire genes in human cells

A new version of prime editing has been developed by researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard which will install and swap out gene-sized DNA sequences. This version was actually designed in 2019 and is one method to make gene edits in human cells such as deletions, insertions and small substitution.



The study was published in Nature Biotechnology describes twin prime editing which makes two adjacent prime edits that can introduce DNA sequences at specific locations in the genome with a reduced number of byproducts. This technology, in the future, can be used as a form of gene therapy to insert therapeutic genes in a manner that is both highly targeted and safe in order to replace mutated or missing genes.



The technique was demonstrated in human gene cells where genes linked to Hunter syndrome were edited with an inversion of a similar length at the same place in the genome, correcting disease-causing mutations in the human body. It was also used to insert a gene-sized DNA cargo of a multitude of base pairs into sites that were therapeutically relevant in the genome.



So far, editing gene sequences longer than 100 base pairs has been inefficient and through the use of a prime editor protein and two prime editing guide RNAs encoded by the editing machinery, this can be done on gene sequences that are 800 base pairs long.

