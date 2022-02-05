New Eruption at Krakatoa Volcano
By European Space Agency (ESA)
February 5, 2022
Anak Krakatoa, or Krakatau, volcano on Rakata Island in Indonesia captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on February 3, 2022. Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2022), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
A new eruption started at the Anak Krakatoa, or Krakatau, volcano on Rakata Island in Indonesia on February 3, 2022, as seen in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The eruption prompted the Anak Krakatau Volcano Observatory to raise the aviation color code to orange.
The eruption started at around 16:15 local time, with a thick column of gas, with possible volcanic ash content, rising to around 200 m above the crater.
