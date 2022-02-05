The Hamden Journal

New Eruption at Krakatoa Volcano

By European Space Agency (ESA)
February 5, 2022

Anak Krakatoa, or Krakatau, volcano on Rakata Island in Indonesia captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on February 3, 2022. Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2022), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

A new eruption started at the Anak Krakatoa, or Krakatau, volcano on Rakata Island in Indonesia on February 3, 2022, as seen in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The eruption prompted the Anak Krakatau Volcano Observatory to raise the aviation color code to orange.

The eruption started at around 16:15 local time, with a thick column of gas, with possible volcanic ash content, rising to around 200 m above the crater.

