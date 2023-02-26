SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket at Sunset

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 “Go” for Launch

A colorful sunset serves as the backdrop for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft Endeavour on the pad at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission is targeted to launch to the International Space Station at 1:45 a.m. EST on February 27, 2023, from Kennedy. Credit: SpaceX

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is complete and the mission has been given a ‘Go’ for launch. Liftoff is targeted for 1:45 a.m. EST Monday, February 27, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. The crew will dock at approximately 2:38 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 28, remaining onboard the microgravity laboratory for up to six months to conduct science and maintenance.

NASA SpaceX Crew-6 Dress Rehearsal

From left, NASA astronauts Warren “Woody” Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a dress rehearsal for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Starting at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, tune in to a live launch broadcast on NASA TV or the agency’s website and follow along through countdown and other key mission milestones.

Crew-6 SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket at Sunset

Managers from NASA, SpaceX, and international partners were gathered at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, February 25, to determine the launch readiness for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 liftoff to the International Space Station. Credit: SpaceX

Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg, both NASA astronauts, along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will be on board the SpaceX Crew-6 launch. The crew members will serve as mission specialists for a science expedition mission to the International Space Station.