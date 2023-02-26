NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 “Go” for Launch

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is complete and the mission has been given a ‘Go’ for launch. Liftoff is targeted for 1:45 a.m. EST Monday, February 27, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. The crew will dock at approximately 2:38 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 28, remaining onboard the microgravity laboratory for up to six months to conduct science and maintenance.

Starting at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, tune in to a live launch broadcast on NASA TV or the agency’s website and follow along through countdown and other key mission milestones.

Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg, both NASA astronauts, along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will be on board the SpaceX Crew-6 launch. The crew members will serve as mission specialists for a science expedition mission to the International Space Station.