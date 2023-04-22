NASA’s Moon to Mars Masterplan

NASA has outlined its Moon to Mars Strategy and Objectives Development, focusing on a sustainable, long-term human presence in the solar system through an objectives-driven architectural review process under the Artemis program.

As NASA evolves its blueprint for shaping exploration throughout the solar system, the agency is detailing its process to develop a sustainable, resilient path forward for exploration. In a document published Wednesday, April 19, the agency explains its methodology behind developing NASA’s Moon to Mars Objectives that drive its architecture, plans, and efforts to enable long-term human presence and exploration throughout the solar system.

NASA’s Moon to Mars Strategy and Objectives Development provides insight into how NASA developed and refined its Moon to Mars Objectives released in 2022, and describes how the agency is establishing an objectives-driven architectural review process to ensure efforts to develop, build, and achieve exploration activities at the Moon and Mars are resilient for decades to come.

NASA’s overall Moon to Mars strategy seeks to develop a roadmap with input from a wide variety of U.S. and global stakeholders to define overarching exploration goals to enable the agency and others to build capabilities to meet those goals, a shift from a capabilities-driven approach to exploration.

Through the Artemis program, NASA aims to expand lunar exploration beyond previous efforts. With the recent announcement of the Artemis II crew, the agency is preparing to send humans back to the Moon and establish a series of missions, including those targeting the lunar south polar region. These missions will lay the groundwork for a long-term presence on the Moon, which will serve as a foundation for exploring more distant destinations, such as Mars and other potential locations in the solar system.

The Moon to Mars Strategy and Objectives Development document is available online (PDF).