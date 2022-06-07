NASA’s Massive Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad Ahead of Tanking Test

At approximately 8:20 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2022, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket arrived at the spaceport’s launch complex 39B after an eight-hour journey ahead of the next wet dress rehearsal attempt. It began the journey about 8 hours earlier, at approximately 12:10 a.m. EDT on June 6 (9:10 p.m. PDT on June 5), at Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

A couple of months ago, the first rollout of the Artemis I rocket began on March 17, 2022, arriving at the launch pad for the first time on March 18. After three separate attempts at fueling the SHARE

TWEET

REDDIT

EMAIL

SHARE