NASA’s Massive Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad Ahead of Tanking Test

NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket – carried atop the crawler-transporter 2 – is reflected in the water as it approaches Launch Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 6, 2022. The rocket rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building in the early morning hours to travel the 4.2 miles to the launch pad for NASA’s next wet dress rehearsal attempt ahead of the Artemis I launch. Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky
At approximately 8:20 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2022, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket arrived at the spaceport’s launch complex 39B after an eight-hour journey ahead of the next wet dress rehearsal attempt. It began the journey about 8 hours earlier, at approximately 12:10 a.m. EDT on June 6 (9:10 p.m. PDT on June 5), at Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).
As the Sun rises, NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket – carried atop the crawler-transporter 2 – approaches Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 6, 2022. Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky
A couple of months ago, the first rollout of the Artemis I rocket began on March 17, 2022, arriving at the launch pad for the first time on March 18. After three separate attempts at fueling the
