NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Begins Roll Out to Launch Pad

Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen in the final assembly building ahead of the planned roll to the launch pad, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 foot (6.5 meter) primary mirror. The observatory will study every phase of cosmic history—from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has begun its stately rollout to the Arianespace ELA-3 launch complex at Europe’s Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana. Arianespace and NASA will closely monitor the vitals of Webb and the Ariane 5 rocket during the nearly two-hour process. Webb is scheduled for liftoff at 7:20 am EST Saturday, Dec. 25.