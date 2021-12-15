NASA has decided to launch four Earth science missions in the coming years to collect and collate more information about the fundamental climate systems and processes along with surface water, atmospheric dust and extreme storms. These missions are to be further discussed at the Geophysical Union’s 2021 Fall Meeting on December 13th. The missions will be used to enhance our ability to monitor the changes in our planet through the following:

The TROPICS mission will use six satellites to provide rapid measurements of tropical cyclones, EMIT will trace the origin and composition of mineral dust affecting air quality, ecosystems and human health through an imaging spectrometer aboard the International Space Station, while the NOAA’s JPSS -2 mission will help in the predictions of floods and volcanos, etc. the SWOT mission will elucidate on the effect of oceans in climate change.

The TROPICS Pathfinder satellite has already been launched on June 29th and will measure temperature, humidity and precipitation inside tropical storms to improve observation of tropical cyclones. Through the NOAA mission, scientists will be monitoring the influence of mineral dust on radiative forcing and global warming.

These missions will be a greatly useful tool in weather forecasting and will predict disasters before they happen.