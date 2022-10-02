NASA Teams Complete Initial Damage Assessment of Artemis Moon Rocket in Florida After Hurricane Ian

NASA Teams Confirm No Damage to Artemis Flight Hardware, Focus on November for Launch

On Friday, September 30, teams conducted initial inspections to assess potential impacts from Hurricane Ian at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. No damage to Artemis flight hardware was discovered. The facilities were found to be in good shape with only minor water intrusion identified in a few locations.

To prepare for additional inspections, engineers will next extend access platforms around the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). After this, they will begin preparation for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system.

As NASA teams complete post-storm recovery operations, the agency has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens on November 12 and closes on November 27. In the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the VAB and identify a specific date for the next launch attempt.

By focusing efforts on the November launch period, employees at Kennedy are allowed the time to address the needs of their families and homes after the devastating storm. It also enables teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch.