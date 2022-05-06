NASA SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts Splashdown Ending Six-Month Mission on ISS

NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Endurance in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, at 12:43 a.m. EDT on May 6 (9:43 a.m. PDT on May 5) after 177 days in space.

The Dragon Endurance spacecraft completed its deorbit burn as expected ahead of splashdown. Four minutes before splashdown, the drogue parachutes deployed at about 18,000 feet (~5,500 meters) in altitude while Dragon was moving approximately 350 miles per hour (~560 km per hour), and less than a minute later, the main parachutes deployed at about 6,000 feet (~1,800 meters) in altitude while the spacecraft was moving approximately 119 miles per hour (~192 km per hour).

Teams on the Shannon recovery ship, including two fast boats, now are in the process of securing Dragon and ensuring the spacecraft is safe for the recovery effort. As the fast boat teams complete their work, the recovery ship will move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck of Shannon with the astronauts inside. Once on the main deck, the crew will be taken out of the spacecraft and receive medical checks before a helicopter ride to board a plane for Houston.