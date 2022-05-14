NASA Reveals the Eerie Sounds of Hoag’s Object – A Galaxy Stretching Over 100,000 Light-Years Across

Stretching over 100,000 light-years across, the galaxy dubbed Hoag’s Object is slightly larger than our own home galaxy, the Milky Way.

The blue ring is dominated by clusters of young, massive stars, while the yellow nucleus consists of mostly older stars. In this sonification, a clockwise radar scan transforms data in the image into sound. Bright light is represented with louder volume, and light farther from the center is higher-pitched.



Credit: NASA Goddard, Sonification credits: SYSTEM Sounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)

