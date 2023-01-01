NASA in 2023: A Look Ahead [Video]

In 2022, NASA made history. In 2023, NASA is preparing for our future by exploring the secrets of the universe. All for the benefit of humanity.

We’re never going to stop exploring the unknown in air and space. We’re not going to stop innovating for the benefit of humanity and inspiring the world through discovery.

22 will go down in the history books as one of the most accomplished years all of NASA’s history and missions.

The golden age of space exploration.

So much to look forward to in 23.

Climate missions that will tell us about how Earth is changing, game-changing aeronautics developments with the 59 and the X-57 and the selection of the first astronauts to go to the moon in more than 50 years.

And there’s a lot more coming.

There was a philosopher, a historian, someone who had a great grasp of the future named Carl Sagan, a scientist.

And he said exploration is in our nature.

We began as wanderers, and we are wanderers still.

We have lingered long enough on the shores of the cosmic ocean.

We are ready at last to set sail for the stars.

We have set sail for the stars.

Now we’re going to reach out to the unreachable stars.