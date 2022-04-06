NASA Artemis Space Launch System Wet Dress Rehearsal Infographic

During the wet dress rehearsal, teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will load cryogenic or super-cold propellants into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, conduct a launch countdown, and practice safely removing propellants at Launch Pad 39B. After the rehearsal, SLS and the Orion spacecraft will roll back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for final preparations ahead of NASA’s debut Artemis I mission. The SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft form the foundation for Artemis missions and future deep space exploration.