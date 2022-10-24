Most Extreme “Wobbling Black Hole” Ever Detected – Exotic Phenomenon Predicted by Einstein’s Theory of Gravity

Gravitational waves identify what could be a rare one-in-1000 event.

Astronomers at Cardiff University have identified a strange twisting motion in the orbits of two colliding black holes. This exotic phenomenon is predicted by Einstein’s theory of gravity.

Their study reports that this is the first time this effect, known as precession, has been seen in black holes, where the twisting is 10 billion times faster than in previous observations. Led by Professor Mark Hannam, Dr. Charlie Hoy, and Dr. Jonathan Thompson, the research was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.

The Advanced LIGO and Virgo detectors found the binary black hole system through gravitational waves in early 2020. One of the black holes, estimated to be around 40 times more massive than our sun, is likely the fastest-spinning black hole to be found through gravitational waves. Additionally, in contrast to all previous observations, the rapidly revolving black hole distorted space and time so much that the binary’s entire orbit wobbled back and forth.

This form of precession is specific to Einstein’s theory of general relativity. These results confirm its existence in the most extreme physical event we can observe, the collision of two black holes.

“We’ve always thought that binary black holes can do this,” said Professor Mark Hannam of Cardiff University’s Gravity Exploration Institute. “We have been hoping to spot an example ever since the first gravitational wave detections. We had to wait for five years and over 80 separate detections, but finally we have one!”