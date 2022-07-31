Make Almonds a Part of Your Daily Diet

Adding a regular serving of nuts to your diet can go a long way toward keeping your body healthy. They are tasty, versatile, and super easy to prepare. While almost all nuts have health benefits, almonds are among the best choices you can make. So, what help can you get from a regular serving of almonds?

Reduce The Risk of Heart Disease

Almonds are your heart’s best friend! They are high in antioxidants, low in saturated fats, and contain many plant sterols. All of these mean that this tasty nut lowers cholesterol and reduces inflammation. Research indicates that just three servings a week is enough to give you around 20% less chance of developing many forms of cardiovascular disease.

Lower The Risk of Obesity

Almonds get an unfair bad rap for their fat content, but they can significantly aid weight loss as part of a balanced diet. They are indeed high in fat, but they are also full of nutrition and, importantly, fiber. This fiber leaves you feeling much fuller than other fat sources such as red meat, so almonds discourage overeating, making them one of the best choices as a meat replacement.

Increase Bone Strength

Almonds are among the few non-dairy items to contain calcium in any significant amount. Calcium is the building block of bones, so a diet rich in almonds increases bone strength and reduces the risk of osteoporosis as you age. Almonds also contain minerals essential for healthy bones, such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, so a serving a day is a great way to keep your body strong.

Help Ward Off Cancer

One of the primary causes of cancer is oxidative stress which can damage molecules in the cell. Almonds significantly reduce this problem as they are an excellent source of antioxidants. However, most antioxidants are in the brown skin surrounding the nut, so you will get the most benefit from avoiding the blanched almonds that do not have this layer.

Decrease the Chances of Type 2 Diabetes

Almonds are low in carbs and high in healthy fats and fiber, making them excellent for those with diabetes. Further, the high magnesium content in almonds reduces insulin resistance and helps regulate blood sugar levels. So, a regular serving of almonds will help you ward off type 2 diabetes and keep your body functioning the way it should.

Not only are almonds delicious, but they are incredibly healthy as well. It only takes a small serving a day to get all the benefits. Whether they are raw, sprinkled on your cereal, or in a nut bar, the advantages are clear to see. If you start adding a handful to your daily diet, your body will thank you for it!