Lava Flows North on Mauna Loa

The Landsat 9 satellite acquired this image of the volcanic eruption as lava flowed past the Mauna Loa Observatory toward Saddle Road.

On December 2, 2022, this natural-color satellite image of an ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa was acquired by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9. At the time, lava from the Hawaiian volcano was moving north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The image is overlaid with infrared data from OLI-2 showing the location of warm areas associated with lava.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.