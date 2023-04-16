Is there life on Mars?

There’s lots of pieces of evidence that say there was once a huge ocean on Mars and an atmosphere that could have supported life.

But there’s still a lot of Mars left to explore.

There are places that are potentially habitable, like the deep subsurface. There are places underground that could have fluids in them or organisms could live, and they’d be protected from the radiation that’s so harmful on the surface.

We’re just now getting instruments onto the Martian surface that can help us understand these potentially habitable places and we can ask deeper questions about the potential for habitability in those rock cores.

So is there life on Mars? Not that we’ve found yet, but there’s still a lot of Mars left to explore.

We Asked a NASA Expert Video Series