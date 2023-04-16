Is There Life on Mars?

By NASA
April 16, 2023

NASA’s Perseverance rover, shown in this artistic rendering, landed at Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021 and started gathering soil samples soon after that. Although Perseverance is not looking directly for organisms living on Mars today, the rover is collecting data that could be used to identify biosignatures of ancient microbial life. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

There’s lots of pieces of evidence that say there was once a huge ocean on Mars and an atmosphere that could have supported life.

But there’s still a lot of Mars left to explore.

There are places that are potentially habitable, like the deep subsurface. There are places underground that could have fluids in them or organisms could live, and they’d be protected from the radiation that’s so harmful on the surface.

We’re just now getting instruments onto the Martian surface that can help us understand these potentially habitable places and we can ask deeper questions about the potential for habitability in those rock cores.

So is there life on Mars? Not that we’ve found yet, but there’s still a lot of Mars left to explore.

We Asked a NASA Expert Video Series