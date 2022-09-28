Hurricane Ian Enters the Gulf of Mexico – Headed Toward the West Coast of Florida

After making landfall in Cuba, the category 3 storm entered the Gulf of Mexico and appeared headed toward the west coast of Florida.

On September 27, 2022, after making landfall in western Cuba, Hurricane Ian entered the Gulf of Mexico as a category-3 storm with a trajectory aimed at Florida.

NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image (above) of Hurricane Ian at about noon local time (16:00 Universal Time) on September 27, 2022, using its Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS). This was just hours after it moved off the northwest coast of Cuba. Winds around this time measured around 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour—slightly weakened after passing over the island, but remaining a potent category-3 hurricane.

Weather forecasters noted that warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and low wind shear could help the hurricane regain strength over the next day before making landfall along the west coast of Florida.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.