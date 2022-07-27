Get Your Diet on Track With These 6 Super-Healthy Fruits

You will often hear that adding more fruit to your diet can do wonders for your health and with good reason. Fruits are both low in calories and highly nutritious. But not all fruits are created equal. These six fruits are some of the healthiest choices you can make.

Blueberries

You have probably heard about the many health benefits of blueberries. They have one of the highest antioxidant levels of any fruit, making them a fantastic choice as part of any diet. Research suggests that a single serving a day can help in many areas, ranging from cardiovascular disease to diabetes and even Alzheimer’s.

Cranberries

Similar to the closely related blueberry, cranberries have a rich nutritional profile. As well as the benefits to cardiovascular and brain health, they contain compounds that help prevent bacteria growth in the bladder and urinary tract. Just a small handful a day can help ward away urinary tract infections, so cranberries are an excellent addition to any diet.

Olives

Olives unfairly have a bad rap due to their fat content. However, they also have many health benefits. The crucial component is oleic acid, which helps prevent heart disease, certain forms of cancer, and osteoporosis. The key is moderation. Too many, and you will quickly start piling on the pounds.

Pineapples

If you enjoy tropical fruit, make pineapples your go-to choice. Rich in vitamin C and manganese, pineapples are also among the few fruits containing anti-inflammatory bromelain. This compound may help prevent certain cancers from forming and slow the growth of tumors that are already present.

Apples

Not only are apples incredibly popular, but they are also wonderfully nutritious. They are rich in fiber and contain many nutrients, including vitamins C and K, potassium, and various B vitamins. Along with benefits relating to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, the pectin in apples can aid digestion.

Grapefruit

If you are a fan of citrus fruits, grapefruit is about as good as it can get. Studies show that regular servings can help weight loss and reduce insulin resistance. Not only this, but many sources indicate that grapefruit can lower cholesterol and help prevent kidney stones. The only downside is that they can interfere with some medications, so make sure you check before tucking in.

The bottom line is that any fruit will help your diet. Variety is best, and choosing different fruits will give you the most nutritional benefit. However, if you can make some of the six items above part of your regular diet, your body will only thank you for it.