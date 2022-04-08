First Private Astronaut Mission to Space Station Launches Today – How To Watch Live

NASA and Axiom Space will provide coverage of launch and select mission activities for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is scheduled at 11:17 a.m. EDT Friday, April 8, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Coverage begins on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website beginning at 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday, April 8. Coverage will join the Axiom Space broadcast that begins at about 7:50 a.m. The broadcast will end after orbital insertion approximately 15 minutes after launch.

Friday, April 8 10:15 a.m. – NASA launch coverage begins NASA will broadcast the Ax-1 launch on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Coverage will join the joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast that begins at about 7:55 a.m. at: http://www.axiomspace.com/live The broadcast will end after orbital insertion approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean feed for this launch, neither on the NASA Media Channel nor on site at Kennedy. 12:30 p.m. – Postlaunch Media Briefing (targeted about one hour following launch) Leadership from NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will participate in a postlaunch media briefing to provide an update on the launch and mission operations. Participants include: Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for space operations, NASA

Dana Weigel, International Space Station deputy program manager, NASA

Angela Hart, Commercial LEO Program manager, NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX





Saturday, April 9 NASA’s mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begin during the spacecraft’s approach to the International Space Station, continue during the crew’s eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and conclude once Dragon exits the area of the space station. 5:30 a.m. – NASA docking coverage begins 7:45 a.m. (approximately) – docking 9:30 a.m. (approximately) – hatch opening and crew welcome ceremony NASA will release a separate advisory to preview the Ax- 1 farewell event and return coverage.

Weather officials with the 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, with the primary concern being liftoff winds. Teams also are monitoring the down range weather for the flight path of the Crew Dragon.

Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael López-Alegría of the U.S. and Spain, Pilot Larry Connor of the U.S., Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada, will launch on a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard SpaceX Dragon Endeavour on its third flight to station.

Leaders from NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will participate in a postlaunch media briefing to provide an update on the launch and mission operations. The briefing is targeted to begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT, or about one hour following launch.

During the 10-day mission, eight of which will be spent aboard the orbiting laboratory, the crew will complete more than 25 science experiments and technology demonstrations developed for a microgravity environment.

NASA is working to build a robust low-Earth orbit economy and working with private companies to support the agency’s goals. In doing so, NASA can become one of many customers of this robust economy as the agency focuses on landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface as part of the Artemis program.