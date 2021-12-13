Europe’s Mars orbiter relays data from Chinese rover back to Earth

The European Space Agency’s Mars Express has collected data from the Chinese Zhurong Mars rover and has sent it back after a few communications tests were administered. The Chinese rover had been designed to communicate only with its companion Tianwen 1, but has outlived its mission and is no longer able to relay data. The Chinese and EU collaboration included sending data from the Zhurong rover to earth through transmissions at a frequency detected by the Mars Express.

The data was transmitted when the Mars Express crossed 2,500 miles above the location of the rover and received data across 230 million miles of space. This was then transferred to the European Space Operations Center ground stations that sent it to the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center. Mars rovers usually rely on orbiters to relay their high volumes of data without carrying much communication gear. Normally, these communications are two-way and exchange short messages. Since two-way communication was impossible for the two, in this case, a one-way communication was established where the sender cannot be sure of the receipt of the signal. The Chinese orbiter has been mapping Mars.

Cooperation between the ESA and CNSA has opened the possibility of a series of five communication tests between the rover and orbiter that took place in November. Signals were received by the rover in each test but in four of them, the information was corrupted. Investigations revealed that the interface from another unit on Mars Express was responsible for the glitch. When the orbiter collected 233 KB of data and sent it to Earth, the mission was considered a success and additional tests were planned on the basis of it.