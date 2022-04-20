Contrary to popular belief, just because something is delicious does not mean that it isn’t good for you. There are a number of delicious foods that are good for your heart. Here is a list of heart-healthy foods that your taste buds will love.

Salmon

Salmon is tasty, regardless of whether you bake it, broil it, or grill it. This food is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that help keep the blood pressure and triglyceride within a healthy range. Omega-3 fatty acids have also been shown to protect against heart disease. In fact, there have been studies done to confirm that populations that consume the most fish also have the lowest rates of heart disease.

Beans

Beans are rich in fiber, B vitamins, magnesium, and iron. All of these nutrients have been shown to protect against heart disease. You should consider trying a variety of beans, such as navy beans, black beans, pinto beans, and chickpeas. Beans make a great side dish. They can also be added to soups, pureed foods, and salads.

Berries

Berries are filled with antioxidants that can lower your blood pressure and increase your HDL level. In fact, berries contain more antioxidants than many other fruits and vegetables. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is also known as good cholesterol. It helps remove plaque from your arteries.

You can add berries to your salads, smoothies, and oatmeals. They also make a great snack.

Dark Chocolate

If you have a sweet tooth, then you should consider having a piece of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate helps lower blood pressure. It also helps reduce the number of free radicals in the body. Furthermore, researchers believe that the catechins in dark chocolate help protect the heart.

You should have one or two grams of dark chocolate per day. One dark chocolate bar has about 145 calories.

A healthy diet is one of the keys to a healthy heart. You do not have to sacrifice taste for health. Beans, berries, dark chocolate, and salmon are tasty foods that will benefit your heart.

