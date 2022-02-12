The Hamden Journal

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries.

“Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time the bigger they get,” said Dr. James Q. Quach, who is a Ramsay Fellow in the School of Physical Sciences and the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS), at the University of Adelaide.

“It is theoretically possible that the charging power of quantum batteries increases faster than the size of the battery which could allow new ways to speed charging.”

To prove the concept of superabsorption, the team – who published their findings in the journal Science Advances