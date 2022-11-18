Cosmonauts Finish Spacewalk for Work on Space Station’s Science Module

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, both of Roscosmos, concluded their spacewalk at 4:07 p.m. EST (1:07 p.m. PST) after 6 hours and 25 minutes. Their spacewalk began at 9:39 a.m. EST.

Expedition 68 Commander Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Petelin completed their major objective, preparing a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Prokopyev was wearing a Russian spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin was wearing a Russian suit with blue stripes.

This was the third spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the first for Petelin. It was the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.