Spacewalkers Prokopyev and Petelin Ppened Poisk Airlock Hatch

Cosmonauts Finish Spacewalk for Work on Space Station’s Science Module

By NASA
November 17, 2022

Spacewalkers Prokopyev and Petelin opened the hatch of the Poisk airlock at 9:39 a.m. EST today, beginning their spacewalk. Credit: NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, both of Roscosmos, concluded their spacewalk at 4:07 p.m. EST (1:07 p.m. PST) after 6 hours and 25 minutes. Their spacewalk began at 9:39 a.m. EST.

Expedition 68 Commander Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Petelin completed their major objective, preparing a radiator on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Prokopyev was wearing a Russian spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin was wearing a Russian suit with blue stripes.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin Work Outside Rassvet Module

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin work on the outside of the Rassvet module on Nov. 17, 2022, during the first of four Russian maintenance spacewalks planned before the end of the year. Credit: NASA TV

This was the third spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the first for Petelin. It was the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.