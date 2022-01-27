The Hamden Journal

Complex Color Explosion – Beautiful Earth

Complex Color Explosion – Beautiful Earth

By NASA
January 27, 2022

Western Australia captured by the Landsat 8 satellite on May 12, 2013. Credit: NASA/USGS Landsat; Geoscience Australia

This NASA image of the day, captured by the Landsat 8 satellite, shows the view over Western Australia on May 12, 2013. The image shows rich sediment and nutrient patterns in a tropical estuary area and complex patterns and conditions in vegetated areas.

The image is enhanced and involved masking, separately enhancing, and then reassembling water and land portions of the image. The water patterns are the result of an RGB display of Landsat-8’s red, blue, and ultra-blue bands. Land is shown using short-wavelength-infrared, near-infrared, and green.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.