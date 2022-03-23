Astronauts Begin Spacewalk To Install Space Station Upgrades

Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) began a spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. EDT to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module to support temperature regulation on the International Space Station.

Chari, designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1), is wearing a suit with red stripes. Maurer, designated extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2), is in an unmarked suit. Live coverage of the spacewalk continues.

Maurer and Chari’s primary task will be to install thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.