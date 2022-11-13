SLS Rocket With Orion Launch Complex 39B

Artemis I Moon Rocket Move, Total Lunar Eclipse, JPSS-2 Satellite Launch

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket will launch with Orion atop it from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s modernized spaceport at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: NASA

The move to the launch pad for Artemis I …

A visual treat in the sky …

And a NASA tech demo hitches a ride to space … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Artemis I Moon Rocket and Spacecraft Arrive at Launch Pad

Teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center moved the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to launch pad 39B ahead of NASA’s uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon and back. Artemis I is currently targeted for launch no earlier than November 16.

Blood Moon Total Eclipse NASA Kennedy Space Center

This composite made from ten images shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building, on November 8, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Visible trailing the Moon in this composite is Mars. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsk

Second Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 happened on November 8. This ten-image composite, captured at Kennedy Space Center, shows what the Moon looked like during various phases of the eclipse. If you’re wondering about the next total lunar eclipse – that won’t happen until March 2025.

Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)

An illustration of the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS). JPSS is a collaborative program between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. JPSS-2 is NOAA’s next-generation operational Earth observation program that acquires and distributes global environmental data primarily from multiple polar-orbiting satellites. Credit: Oribtal ATK

NASA Tech Demo Launches with Weather Satellite

NASA’s LOFTID technology demonstration hitched a ride to space with NOAA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite on November 10. JPSS-2 is expected to help improve weather forecasts, and LOFTID is an inflatable heat shield that could protect spacecraft during atmospheric entry and re-entry.

Cygnus Cargo Craft November 2022

The Cygnus cargo craft is pictured moments after being captured with the Canadarm2 robotic arm controlled by NASA astronaut Nicole Mann on November 9. Credit: NASA TV

Science and Cargo Launches on Space Station Resupply Mission

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft launched on November 7 with more than 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo for the International Space Station (ISS). This is the company’s 18th space station cargo flight for NASA.

