Addicted to Food? It Could Be Your Parent’s Fault

According to recent research, your risk of food addiction might be influenced by your parents’ drinking habits.

According to a recent University of Michigan study, those who have a parent with a history of alcoholism are more likely to exhibit signs of food addiction.

These items, which include ice cream, chocolate, pizza, and fries, have disproportionately high levels of refined fats and carbohydrates that may cause some individuals to develop an addiction.

Researchers at the University of Michigan sought to discover whether a parent with alcoholism—a significant risk factor for addiction—predicted a higher likelihood of addiction to highly processed foods.

As many as 1 in 5 people seem to show this clinically significant addiction to highly processed foods, marked by a loss of control over intake, intense cravings, and an inability to cut down despite negative consequences.

“People who have a family history of addiction may be at greater risk for developing a problematic relationship with highly processed foods, which is really challenging in a food environment where these foods are cheap, accessible, and heavily marketed,” said Lindzey Hoover, U-M psychology graduate student and the study’s lead author.

But addictive responses didn’t end with food, as people with food addiction were also more likely to exhibit personal problems with alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, and vaping, the research showed.

Diets dominated by highly processed food and excessive intake of addictive substances are leading causes of preventable death in the modern world. This study suggests that interventions are needed to simultaneously reduce addictive eating and substance use.

“Public health approaches that have reduced the harm of other addictive substances, like restricting marketing to kids, may be important to consider to reduce the negative impact of highly processed foods,” Hoover said.

